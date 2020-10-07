Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($1.26) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.26) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.46). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.94) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.13) EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.88) EPS.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $19.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.29 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. The business’s revenue was down 96.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SIX. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.69.

Shares of SIX opened at $20.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -32.16 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.70. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $52.22.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 5,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 150.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 279.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 516.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Catherine Aslin sold 1,730 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $36,814.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,255.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,438 shares of company stock worth $51,807 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.