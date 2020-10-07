Sixt (SIX2) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Sixt (ETR: SIX2) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/6/2020 – Sixt was given a new €87.00 ($102.35) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/6/2020 – Sixt was given a new €95.00 ($111.76) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/24/2020 – Sixt was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/21/2020 – Sixt was given a new €95.00 ($111.76) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/17/2020 – Sixt was given a new €87.00 ($102.35) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/16/2020 – Sixt was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/14/2020 – Sixt was given a new €95.00 ($111.76) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/11/2020 – Sixt was given a new €87.00 ($102.35) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/9/2020 – Sixt was given a new €73.00 ($85.88) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/4/2020 – Sixt was given a new €54.00 ($63.53) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/19/2020 – Sixt was given a new €92.00 ($108.24) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/14/2020 – Sixt was given a new €87.00 ($102.35) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/13/2020 – Sixt had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

8/13/2020 – Sixt was given a new €99.00 ($116.47) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/13/2020 – Sixt was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Sixt stock opened at €78.45 ($92.29) on Wednesday. Sixt SE has a one year low of €33.30 ($39.18) and a one year high of €100.00 ($117.65). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €76.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of €67.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.92, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Vehicle Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

