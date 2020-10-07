Skyline Asset Management LP Has $3.31 Million Stock Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH)

Skyline Asset Management LP lessened its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Skyline Asset Management LP owned about 0.18% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 214.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000.

Shares of PBH stock opened at $36.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.77. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $46.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.36 and a 200 day moving average of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. DA Davidson downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.14.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

