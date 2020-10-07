Skyline Asset Management LP Has $8.39 Million Holdings in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Skyline Asset Management LP reduced its stake in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. The Shyft Group comprises 2.3% of Skyline Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Skyline Asset Management LP owned approximately 1.25% of The Shyft Group worth $8,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on SHYF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th.

NASDAQ SHYF opened at $21.48 on Wednesday. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $21.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $763.94 million, a PE ratio of -69.29, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.58.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $123.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.39 million. The Shyft Group had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 23.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 17th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

