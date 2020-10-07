Skyline Asset Management LP Makes New $4.46 Million Investment in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Skyline Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,458,000. Skyline Asset Management LP owned about 0.19% of TreeHouse Foods at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THS. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 88,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 357.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

THS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.63.

TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $41.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.15. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $56.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

