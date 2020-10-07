Skyline Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Skyline Asset Management LP bought a new position in James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 38,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,000. Skyline Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.13% of James River Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in James River Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in James River Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in James River Group by 340.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in James River Group by 141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in James River Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Robert Patrick Myron sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $2,905,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,405 shares in the company, valued at $11,327,203.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JRVR opened at $44.83 on Wednesday. James River Group Holdings Ltd has a 1-year low of $25.34 and a 1-year high of $51.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -213.47 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.34.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.85 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that James River Group Holdings Ltd will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JRVR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of James River Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet raised shares of James River Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of James River Group from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of James River Group in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

James River Group Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

