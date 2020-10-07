Skyline Asset Management LP Purchases 23,010 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Skyline Asset Management LP grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 41.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,010 shares during the quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP owned 0.17% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $4,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,935,000 after purchasing an additional 41,330 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 140,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 240.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 31,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $58.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.02 and its 200 day moving average is $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.53. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $89.22.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $608.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Sidoti decreased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. AMN Healthcare Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

