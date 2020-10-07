Skyline Asset Management LP Sells 300 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Skyline Asset Management LP lessened its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Skyline Asset Management LP owned 0.21% of Ryder System worth $4,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 231.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 257.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 35.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the second quarter worth $83,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryder System alerts:

R stock opened at $46.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 2.03. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.62 and a twelve month high of $57.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.49. Ryder System had a positive return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on R. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.