Skyline Asset Management LP Trims Stock Position in Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL)

Skyline Asset Management LP cut its holdings in Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 348,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 149,600 shares during the quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP owned about 0.69% of Knoll worth $4,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KNL. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Knoll by 23.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Knoll by 56.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 138,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 49,764 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Knoll by 14.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Knoll by 98.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 408,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,990,000 after buying an additional 203,045 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Knoll by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,079,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,164,000 after buying an additional 41,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KNL opened at $12.52 on Wednesday. Knoll Inc has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $28.30. The company has a market capitalization of $634.86 million, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.58.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. Knoll had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $274.10 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This is an increase from Knoll’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

In other Knoll news, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $91,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,684.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

