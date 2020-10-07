Solar Energy Initiatives (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Solar Energy Initiatives (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Solar Energy Initiatives from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

SMTGF opened at $45.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.14. Solar Energy Initiatives has a 52 week low of $22.72 and a 52 week high of $45.65.

About Solar Energy Initiatives

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and distributes photovoltaic (PV) inverters, transformers, choke coils, and monitoring and energy management systems for PV systems worldwide. It operates through Residential, Commercial, Utility, Storage, and Digital Energy segments.

