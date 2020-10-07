Southern Gold Limited (ASX:SAU) Insider Gregory (Greg) Boulton Purchases 135,528 Shares

Southern Gold Limited (ASX:SAU) insider Gregory (Greg) Boulton purchased 135,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,941.00 ($12,100.71).

On Monday, September 28th, Gregory (Greg) Boulton purchased 66,472 shares of Southern Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$8,309.00 ($5,935.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.12.

Southern Gold Company Profile

Southern Gold Limited engages in the exploration and production of gold deposits in Australia and South Korea. The company also explores for silver and other mineral deposits. It focuses on developing the Cannon project near Kalgoorlie, Australia; and the Gubong project in South Korea. The company also owns a portfolio of gold projects that are a combination of decommissioned gold mines with orogenic gold mineralization and Greenfield epithermal gold-silver targets in South Korea.

