SparksPay Trading Down 14.2% Over Last Week (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 7th. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $9,744.25 and approximately $6.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SparksPay has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000244 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 9,782,777 coins and its circulating supply is 8,761,773 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/SparksPay. SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io.

SparksPay Coin Trading

SparksPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

