Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:SPE)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.094 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th.

SPE stock opened at $12.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.20. Special Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

In other news, Chairman Phillip Goldstein acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.85 per share, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 118,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,843.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

