Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) PT Raised to $68.00

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.47% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Spectrum Brands’ FY2021 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SPB. ValuEngine lowered Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Spectrum Brands from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Spectrum Brands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Spectrum Brands from $62.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock opened at $59.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -51.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.70. Spectrum Brands has a 12 month low of $19.59 and a 12 month high of $64.72.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $984.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.17 million. Spectrum Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.