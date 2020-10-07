St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Insider Buys £8,997.04 in Stock

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) insider Craig Gentle acquired 1,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 844 ($11.03) per share, for a total transaction of £8,997.04 ($11,756.23).

Craig Gentle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 28th, Craig Gentle sold 4,449 shares of St. James’s Place stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 952 ($12.44), for a total transaction of £42,354.48 ($55,343.63).

STJ stock opened at GBX 978.80 ($12.79) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 961.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 905.14. St. James’s Place plc has a twelve month low of GBX 614 ($8.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,206 ($15.76). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion and a PE ratio of 18.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.76.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STJ shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 965 ($12.61) price target (up previously from GBX 925 ($12.09)) on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 925 ($12.09) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 958 ($12.52) to GBX 1,026 ($13.41) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 983.60 ($12.85).

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

