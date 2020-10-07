Starbase Reaches One Day Volume of $2,913.00 (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. In the last week, Starbase has traded 26% lower against the dollar. Starbase has a total market cap of $229,410.27 and approximately $2,913.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starbase token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020308 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00042592 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006526 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009444 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $506.46 or 0.04781696 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00056766 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00031923 BTC.

Starbase Profile

STAR is a token. Its launch date was February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Starbase Token Trading

Starbase can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

