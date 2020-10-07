Stephen A. Riddick Sells 2,420 Shares of Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock

Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $92,831.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,670.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

TENB opened at $40.10 on Wednesday. Tenable Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $41.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.59 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.01 and a 200-day moving average of $30.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.25. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 68.33% and a negative net margin of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $107.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tenable Holdings Inc will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TENB. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. DA Davidson began coverage on Tenable in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Tenable in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 32.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 69.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

