Stephen Lazarakis Purchases 178,000 Shares of Valmec Ltd (ASX:VMX) Stock

Valmec Ltd (ASX:VMX) insider Stephen Lazarakis purchased 178,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.17 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$29,904.00 ($21,360.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.84, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of A$0.16.

Valmec Company Profile

Valmec Limited, a diversified energy and infrastructure services company, provides equipment, construction, commissioning, and maintenance services to the oil and gas, resources, and infrastructure sectors in Australia. Its services include gas compression and processing; process services engineering, procurement, and construction; infrastructure service construction; petrochemical and mining fabrication; electrical and underground services; civil and earthworks solutions; asset preservation, service, and maintenance; and asset integrity and inspection services.

