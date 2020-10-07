Stephen W. Hope Sells 83 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 83 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.76, for a total transaction of $19,319.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stephen W. Hope also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 15th, Stephen W. Hope sold 312 shares of Autodesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total transaction of $73,104.72.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Stephen W. Hope sold 236 shares of Autodesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.16, for a total transaction of $52,901.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $228.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a PE ratio of 115.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.38 and a twelve month high of $261.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.66.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $913.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 457.10%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADSK. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.41.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,516 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Capital Management now owns 106,417 shares of the software company’s stock worth $24,583,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,386,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 37,997 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,089,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

