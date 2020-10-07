Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) Insider Scott Darling Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) insider Scott Darling sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $54,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,825.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Scott Darling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 28th, Scott Darling sold 2,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $54,420.00.

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Scott Darling sold 5,333 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $156,843.53.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Scott Darling sold 4,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $110,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Scott Darling sold 1,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $25,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 18th, Scott Darling sold 2,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00.

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $28.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.92 and a beta of 2.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.27. Stitch Fix Inc has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $31.60.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $443.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.52 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Stitch Fix Inc will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 248,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,202,000 after buying an additional 75,134 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after buying an additional 34,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,250,000. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SFIX shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stitch Fix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.32.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

