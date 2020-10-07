Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX)

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 9,223 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,021% compared to the average volume of 823 call options.

AMX opened at $12.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.54. The firm has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.62. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $18.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.65 billion. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 2.31%. On average, analysts forecast that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMX. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 7.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

