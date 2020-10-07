Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 13,678 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,080% compared to the average daily volume of 1,159 call options.

Shares of CYTK opened at $28.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.40. Cytokinetics has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $30.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.48.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ching Jaw sold 25,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 144,015 shares of company stock valued at $3,767,078. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 35.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 468.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

