Storm (STORM) Market Cap Achieves $17.96 Million

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded down 30.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last seven days, Storm has traded down 28.5% against the U.S. dollar. Storm has a total market cap of $17.96 million and approximately $365,316.00 worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storm token can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Radar Relay, Bitbns and Coinrail.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009448 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00254604 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00034903 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00081975 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.14 or 0.01493086 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00153994 BTC.

Storm Token Profile

Storm’s genesis date was July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 9,967,745,869 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,833,646,881 tokens. Storm’s official website is stormtoken.com. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Storm Token Trading

Storm can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Radar Relay, HitBTC, IDEX, Bittrex, Upbit, YoBit, WazirX, Bitbns, Coinnest, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

