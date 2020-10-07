STRAKS Market Capitalization Reaches $12,681.43 (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 7th. STRAKS has a total market cap of $12,681.43 and approximately $8.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, STRAKS has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One STRAKS coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10,630.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $341.48 or 0.03212239 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $219.20 or 0.02061975 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.15 or 0.00434171 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.39 or 0.01019614 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011324 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.12 or 0.00574920 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00048881 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000227 BTC.

About STRAKS

STRAKS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech.

STRAKS Coin Trading

STRAKS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

