Straumann Holding AG to Post FY2021 Earnings of $24.68 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:SAUHF)

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Straumann in a research note issued on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Lee now anticipates that the company will earn $24.68 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $24.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Straumann’s FY2022 earnings at $26.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $30.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $34.17 EPS.

Get Straumann alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Straumann from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th.

Shares of SAUHF opened at $1,057.24 on Monday. Straumann has a one year low of $575.00 and a one year high of $1,073.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $990.71 and its 200-day moving average is $871.68.

Straumann Company Profile

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, and clear aligners for applications in replacement, restorative, orthodontic, and preventative dentistry.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.