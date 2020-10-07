SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SPWR. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SunPower in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on SunPower from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 31st. Roth Capital reduced their target price on SunPower from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SunPower from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.57.

Get SunPower alerts:

SPWR opened at $15.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 780.89 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. SunPower has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $16.40.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $352.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SunPower will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SunPower news, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $978,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,298,982.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $122,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,981 shares in the company, valued at $196,406.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,000 shares of company stock worth $2,141,300. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,173,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,159,000 after buying an additional 1,112,016 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in SunPower by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,120,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,899,000 after purchasing an additional 654,196 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in SunPower in the 1st quarter worth $8,219,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SunPower by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 177,173 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in SunPower in the 2nd quarter worth $6,415,000. 39.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.