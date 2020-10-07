Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Stock Price Up 10.2%

Shares of Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ:SUNW) rose 10.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.59. Approximately 13,432,608 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 170% from the average daily volume of 4,972,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average is $0.77. The stock has a market cap of $46.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.94.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Sunworks had a negative net margin of 23.70% and a negative return on equity of 102.20%. The company had revenue of $9.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sunworks Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUNW. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sunworks in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunworks in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunworks in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photo voltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential markets in California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, the United States. The company also designs, arranges, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial projects.

