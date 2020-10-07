SVB Leerink Downgrades Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) to Market Perform

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) was downgraded by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

EIDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Eidos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.27.

NASDAQ:EIDX opened at $72.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.78 and a 200-day moving average of $45.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.37 and a beta of -0.40. Eidos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a current ratio of 11.62.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.18). Sell-side analysts forecast that Eidos Therapeutics will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Eidos Therapeutics news, insider Cameron Turtle sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $399,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,408.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 3,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $156,599.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,227.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,402 shares of company stock worth $570,343. Corporate insiders own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIDX. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Eidos Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,653,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Eidos Therapeutics by 193.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. 31.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

