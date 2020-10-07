Swarm (SWM) One Day Trading Volume Hits $3,893.00

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Swarm has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $3,893.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swarm token can now be purchased for about $0.0156 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, HitBTC and YoBit. Over the last week, Swarm has traded 20% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00258135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00035465 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00083136 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.72 or 0.01493059 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00156582 BTC.

Swarm Profile

Swarm was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. The official website for Swarm is www.swarm.fund. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0.

Buying and Selling Swarm

Swarm can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bancor Network, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

