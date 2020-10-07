SWATCH GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

SWGAY has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Societe Generale raised SWATCH GRP AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR in a research note on Monday.

OTCMKTS:SWGAY opened at $11.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.28. SWATCH GRP AG/ADR has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $14.32.

About SWATCH GRP AG/ADR

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

