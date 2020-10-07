Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TCMD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.20.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

TCMD stock opened at $38.69 on Monday. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52 week low of $29.47 and a 52 week high of $71.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.10 and a 200 day moving average of $41.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.09 million, a PE ratio of -85.98 and a beta of 1.74.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $35.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.52 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 242.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.