Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Raised to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TWODF has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Taylor Wimpey to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Wimpey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS TWODF opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. Taylor Wimpey has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $3.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.66.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

