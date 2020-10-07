TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) Stock Price Up 12%

TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP)’s stock price rose 12% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.27 and last traded at $29.02. Approximately 1,503,604 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 239% from the average daily volume of 443,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.90.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TCP shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on TC Pipelines from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Raymond James started coverage on TC Pipelines in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised TC Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TC Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, US Capital Advisors started coverage on TC Pipelines in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TC Pipelines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

Get TC Pipelines alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. TC Pipelines had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 70.48%. The company had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that TC Pipelines, LP will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of TC Pipelines in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of TC Pipelines by 46.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TC Pipelines in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of TC Pipelines in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Heronetta Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TC Pipelines in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

TC Pipelines Company Profile (NYSE:TCP)

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for TC Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.