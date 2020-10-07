Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Receives C$21.44 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$21.44.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TECK.B. Clarkson Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Benchmark upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Teck Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$16.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE:TECK.B opened at C$17.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of C$8.15 and a 52 week high of C$23.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$17.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.04.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.