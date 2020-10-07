Tecsys (TSE:TCS) PT Raised to C$38.00

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) had its price objective raised by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.50 to C$38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.82% from the stock’s current price.

TCS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Laurentian raised their target price on shares of Tecsys from C$34.50 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Tecsys from C$33.50 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

Shares of TCS stock opened at C$32.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.91. Tecsys has a 52 week low of C$13.23 and a 52 week high of C$35.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.19. The company has a market cap of $473.02 million and a PE ratio of 116.76.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$27.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$26.28 million. Equities research analysts expect that Tecsys will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tecsys is a global provider of supply chain and omnichannel commerce solutions that equip growing organizations with industry-leading services and tools to achieve operational greatness. Tecsys’ solutions are designed to create clarity out of the complex supply chain challenges that organizations face with increases in scale, customer expectations and inventory.

