Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) SVP Andrew Turitz Sells 717 Shares of Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) SVP Andrew Turitz sold 717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $161,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andrew Turitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 5th, Andrew Turitz sold 1,389 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total transaction of $308,996.94.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Andrew Turitz sold 5,017 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,128,825.00.

NYSE TDOC opened at $217.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 11.36 and a quick ratio of 11.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.09 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.40 and a 12 month high of $253.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $241.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.49 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,922,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,321,026,000 after purchasing an additional 96,112 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 705.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,673,947 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $701,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,743 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Teladoc Health by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,487,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $230,542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Teladoc Health by 510.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,403,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $217,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,038,574 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $160,989,000 after purchasing an additional 107,357 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TDOC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $84.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $227.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.07.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

