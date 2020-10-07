Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Upgraded to “Conviction-Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLPFY opened at $157.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.81. Teleperformance has a 12-month low of $83.16 and a 12-month high of $160.99.

Teleperformance Company Profile

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsourced omnichannel customer experience management services worldwide. The company provides automation solutions that incorporate natural language processing and omnichannel solutions; back-office services, such as outsourced payroll and workforce management, payment procedures/client order processing, fraud risk management, order and account management, invoicing and refunds, coding, and social media content moderation; and contact center solutions comprising customer care, technical support, and customer acquisition.

