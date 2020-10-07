Teradyne (NYSE:TER) & inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Head-To-Head Review

inTEST (NYSE:INTT) and Teradyne (NYSE:TER) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares inTEST and Teradyne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets inTEST 0.75% 3.68% 2.72% Teradyne 9.81% 23.50% 14.33%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares inTEST and Teradyne’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio inTEST $60.66 million 0.76 $2.32 million $0.34 12.97 Teradyne $2.14 billion 6.30 $257.69 million $2.34 34.66

Teradyne has higher revenue and earnings than inTEST. inTEST is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teradyne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.1% of inTEST shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of inTEST shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Teradyne shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

inTEST has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teradyne has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for inTEST and Teradyne, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score inTEST 0 0 0 0 N/A Teradyne 2 7 6 0 2.27

Teradyne has a consensus target price of $78.50, suggesting a potential downside of 3.22%. Given Teradyne’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Teradyne is more favorable than inTEST.

Summary

Teradyne beats inTEST on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About inTEST

inTEST Corporation supplies precision-engineered solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS). The Thermal segment offers ThermoStream products that are used in the semi market as a stand-alone temperature management tool, or in various electronic test applications; ThermoChambers; Thermal Platforms; Thermonics temperature conditioning products that provide tempered gas or fluid to enable customers to maintain desired thermal conditions within their tool or process; and EKOHEAT and EASYHEAT induction heating systems for annealing, bonding, brazing, curing, forging, heat treating, melting, shrink-fitting, soldering, and testing. The EMS segment provides in2, Cobal, and LS series manipulators that hold various test heads and enable an operator to reposition a test head for alternate use with various probers or handlers on a test floor; and docking hardware products, which protect the interface contacts and ensure proper repeatable and precise alignment between the test head's interface board and the prober's probing assembly or the handler's test socket. This segment also offers tester interfaces that provide electrical connections between the tester and the wafer prober or integrated circuit (IC) handler to carry the electrical signals between the tester and the probe card on the prober or the test socket on the handler. Its products are used in production testing of wafers and specialized packaged ICs in back-end testing by semiconductor manufacturers. The company markets and sells its products to semiconductor manufacturers, semiconductor test subcontractors, third-party foundries, test and assembly providers, and original equipment manufacturers. inTEST Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Mount Laurel, New Jersey.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications. This segment also provides FLEX test platform systems; J750 test system to address the highest volume semiconductor devices; Magnum platform that tests memory devices, such as flash memory and DRAM; and ETS platform for semiconductor manufacturers, and assembly and test subcontractors in the analog/mixed signal markets. It serves integrated device manufacturers that integrate the fabrication of silicon wafers into their business; fabless companies that outsource the manufacturing of silicon wafers; foundries; and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test providers. The System Test segment offers defense/aerospace test instrumentation and systems; storage test systems; and circuit-board test and inspection systems. The Industrial Automation segment provides collaborative, autonomous mobile, and advanced robotic control software for manufacturing and light industrial customers. The Wireless Test segment provides test solutions for use in the development and manufacture of wireless devices, smart phones, tablets, notebooks, laptops, peripherals, and Internet-of-Things devices under the LitePoint brand name. This segment also offers IQxel products for Wi-Fi and other standards; IQxstream solution for testing GSM, EDGE, CDMA2000, TD-SCDMA, WCDMA, HSPA+, LTE-FDD, TD_LTE, LTE-A, and 5G technologies; IQcell, a multi-device cellular signaling test solution; IQgig test solution; and turnkey test software for wireless chipsets. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts.

