Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Terex in a report issued on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Terex’s FY2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TEX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Terex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

TEX stock opened at $23.23 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.19 and a beta of 1.67. Terex has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $690.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.80 million. Terex had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 6.70%.

In other news, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley acquired 2,853 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.47 per share, with a total value of $55,547.91. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,782 shares in the company, valued at $949,785.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $94,624. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEX. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Terex by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,886,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,484,000 after buying an additional 1,257,269 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Terex by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,299,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,702,000 after buying an additional 1,007,214 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Terex by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,657,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,874,000 after purchasing an additional 686,025 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Terex by 285.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 688,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,881,000 after purchasing an additional 509,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Terex by 976.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 558,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,480,000 after purchasing an additional 506,458 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

