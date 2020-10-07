Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Plans Dividend of GBX 3.20

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share by the retailer on Friday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:TSCO opened at GBX 212.88 ($2.78) on Wednesday. Tesco has a 12 month low of GBX 203.70 ($2.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 260.40 ($3.40). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 219.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 225.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion and a PE ratio of 22.00.

Get Tesco alerts:

In related news, insider John Allan bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 222 ($2.90) per share, for a total transaction of £66,600 ($87,024.70). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 30,193 shares of company stock valued at $6,701,161.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Tesco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 284 ($3.71).

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.