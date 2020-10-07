Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Rating Reiterated by Goldman Sachs Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $400.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TSLA. Cfra raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Roth Capital raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Cowen raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.12.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $413.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Tesla has a 12 month low of $45.71 and a 12 month high of $502.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $415.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.05. The stock has a market cap of $383.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,078.07, a PEG ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.91. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Analysts forecast that Tesla will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,395.78, for a total transaction of $418,734.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,139.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,513.45, for a total transaction of $378,362.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,527,264.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,904 shares of company stock worth $78,051,418. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 76.5% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 30 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 79.2% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.