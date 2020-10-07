The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,780 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newport Trust Co boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 4.8% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 34,302,591 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,287,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,087 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 15.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,555,090 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,556,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997,531 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 7.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,734,838 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,600,997,000 after acquiring an additional 769,205 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,206,451 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,072,353,000 after acquiring an additional 27,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 84,338.8% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730,236 shares during the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BA opened at $159.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.14 and its 200-day moving average is $159.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.59 and a beta of 1.37. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $378.70.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The company had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.82) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $164.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.39.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

