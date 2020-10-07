The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Citigroup

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Citigroup from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Manitowoc from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of The Manitowoc in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.88.

Get The Manitowoc alerts:

NYSE:MTW opened at $8.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $306.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39 and a beta of 1.90. The Manitowoc has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $17.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.63.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.42 million. The Manitowoc had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 0.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Manitowoc will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTW. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 19.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 841,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after buying an additional 137,417 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in The Manitowoc by 142.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 49,446 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in The Manitowoc by 1,291.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 130,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 121,465 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

About The Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and a hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.