The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) Director Fred Clark, Jr. Buys 2,602 Shares of Stock

The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) Director Fred Clark, Jr. acquired 2,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $28,361.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 78,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,099.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NSEC stock opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. The National Security Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $16.95. The stock has a market cap of $27.59 million, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.11.

The National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The insurance provider reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter. The National Security Group had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter.

NSEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The National Security Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of The National Security Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

The National Security Group Company Profile

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

