Thomas Bull Sells 508 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) insider Thomas Bull sold 508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.71, for a total transaction of $114,152.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,248.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

MongoDB stock opened at $246.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.34 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.08 and a 200-day moving average of $196.81. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.81 and a 52 week high of $258.05.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $138.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.83 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 156.29% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. The business’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 69.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in MongoDB during the second quarter worth $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the second quarter worth $61,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in MongoDB during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in MongoDB by 201.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.14.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

