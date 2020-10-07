Thomas Michael Caputo Sells 3,443 Shares of CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 3,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $77,295.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,701,097.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Michael Caputo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 2nd, Thomas Michael Caputo sold 1,879 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $41,356.79.

On Monday, July 27th, Thomas Michael Caputo sold 10,643 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $271,396.50.

Shares of CARG opened at $22.51 on Wednesday. CarGurus Inc has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $40.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.83, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.86.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $94.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.55 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CarGurus Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CARG shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.70.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 341.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 2,750.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 14.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

