Thomas Wilder Sells 115 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Director Thomas Wilder sold 115 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.06, for a total transaction of $22,546.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Thomas Wilder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 13th, Thomas Wilder sold 230 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.47, for a total transaction of $44,268.10.

Shares of PEN stock opened at $188.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.42 and a quick ratio of 5.06. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.80 and a 1 year high of $241.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 651.68 and a beta of 0.64.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.09. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $105.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PEN. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $214.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $205.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEN. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Penumbra during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Penumbra by 236.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Penumbra by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Penumbra during the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

