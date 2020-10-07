Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Major Shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. Sells 95,175 Shares

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 95,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $1,389,555.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Thryv stock opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $15.55.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides print and digital marketing services, and Software as a Service (SaaS) business management tools for small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). The company operates in two segments, Marketing Services and SaaS. It prints yellow pages that are co-branded with various local telephone service providers.

