ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €4.90 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) has been given a €4.90 ($5.76) price target by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TKA. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.40 ($11.06) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €7.59 ($8.93).

Shares of FRA TKA opened at €4.64 ($5.46) on Monday. ThyssenKrupp has a one year low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a one year high of €27.01 ($31.78). The company’s fifty day moving average is €5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is €5.81.

About ThyssenKrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

