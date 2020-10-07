Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) Shares Up 9.6%

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) shot up 9.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.70 and last traded at $3.64. 320,483 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,012,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.

Several brokerages recently commented on TLSA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine lowered Tiziana Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tiziana Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tiziana Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $249.17 million, a P/E ratio of -129.33 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average of $4.86.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Tiziana Life Sciences by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. 2.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

